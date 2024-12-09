This week, the OTT platforms are bringing an exciting lineup of hot releases! A much-awaited Malayalam thriller and Netflix’s cute ‘Dimshi’ couple are coming along, bringing full-packed entertainment to end the year. On that note, here are some of the best OTT releases making it into streaming platforms this week!

1. Singham Again

Bajirao Singham is a cop who goes on a cross-border mission to rescue his kidnapped wife, Avni Singham. This film is inspired by the story of Ramayana and draws parallels between Rama and Bajirao’s characters.

This movie assembles a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgan, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Release Date: December 12

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Bougainvillea

Royce and Reethu are a happily married couple. However, their happy-ever-after gets shattered when a devastating incident traps them in a web of criminal activity.

Amal Neerad’s Bougainvillea, starring Kunchacko Boban and Fahad Faasil, created a buzz soon after its theatrical release on 17 October and is now set to felight on OTT platforms.

Release Date: December 13

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

3. Mismatched Season 3

In season 2, a beautiful romance was finally blooming between Rishi and Dimple until Rishi got into Dimple’s dream college. Season 3 explores their relationship after this change. As Rishi explores and enjoys a new world full of opportunities, Dimple can’t help but feel jealous of him. Will this unexpected change bring a new twist to their love story?

Release Date: December 13

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Bandish Bandits

What happens when classical music meets Western beats?

Two people from different musical worlds come together and fall in love. However, with their backgrounds being poles apart – will their love be enough to withstand the challenges coming their way?

Release Date: December 13

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Dream Productions

Dream Productions is a spin-off of Inside Out 2. This series is set between the events of Inside Out 1 and Inside Out 2, making it a ‘midquel’ series. This four-episode drama unfolds the struggle that Dream Productions had to go through while creating good dreams for Inside Out’s main character, Riley.

Release Date: December 11

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Secret Level

Secret Level is an animated anthology series that shows the original stories of characters set in iconic video games. The series features Keanu Reeves, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart and Arnold Schwarzenegger in leading roles.

Release Date: December 10

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Despatch

With an urgency to deliver news, are we losing the authenticity of journalism? That’s the question Despatch asks.

A veteran crime journalist, Joy, fights against the irrelevance of print journalism in the age of digital media. With a major scoop, he is determined to crack the next big story, leading him to dive into the anals of the city of dreams – Mumbai.

Release Date: December 13

OTT Platform: ZEE5

From nerve-breaking suspense in Despatch and Bougainvillea to romantic escapades in Mismatched Season 3 and Bandish Bandits – which OTT releases piques your interest this week? Let us know in the comments!

