Are you a sports enthusiast looking for captivating and inspiring stories from the world of Indian sports? Look no further! We have curated a collection of must-watch Indian sports documentaries available on OTT that will take you on an exhilarating journey through the triumphs, struggles and extraordinary achievements of Indian athletes. So grab your popcorn and get ready to be inspired by the incredible tales of grit and glory that await you.

Here are the must-watch Indian sports documentaries on OTT you should consider bingeing this weekend.

Beyond All Boundaries

Beyond All Boundaries is a captivating documentary that explores the unifying power of cricket in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The film portrays the stories of several individuals, including a visually impaired cricket team, a village boy with dreams of becoming a professional player, and a female cricketer challenging societal norms. Through their stories, the documentary showcases the deep-rooted passion for cricket, highlighting how the sport transcends borders, cultures and social barriers, weaving together a tale of shared love and resilience.

IMDb rating: 8/10

OTT platform: YouTube

Ladies First

Ladies First is a captivating documentary that follows the journey of Deepika Kumari, an archer from a rural Indian village, as she overcomes numerous obstacles to becoming a world-class athlete. The film explores Deepika’s resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit as she pursues her dreams, inspiring audiences with her remarkable story of empowerment and breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Maitanam: The Story of Football in Kerala

Maitanam is a 40-minute documentary that showcases the state’s passion for football. The film tells the stories of six individuals who have dedicated their lives to the sport, from young players who dream of making it to the big leagues to veterans who are still playing at an advanced age. Maitanam also shines a light on the challenges that women face in trying to make a career in football in Kerala.

IMDb rating: 9.7/10

Roar of the Lion

Roar of the Lion is a gripping docuseries that chronicles the comeback of the Chennai Super Kings team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The documentary delves into the challenges faced by the team, including a two-year suspension, and the subsequent journey to redemption. Through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, it showcases the team’s resilience, companionship and determination to reclaim their former glory, offering an inspiring narrative of triumph against adversity.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket

Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, Cricket is the latest Indian documentary directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta. This groundbreaking film delves into one of the most significant scandals to rock the world of cricket during the 1990s. “Caught Out” uncovers a chapter from the sport’s history that sent shockwaves across the nation. This eye-opening documentary sheds light on the infamous match-fixing scandal, exposing the dark underbelly of a sport that was once revered in India. The film unravels the devastating impact it had on the hopes, aspirations, and moral fabric associated with the game, leaving a profound impact on the collective consciousness of the nation.

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

OTT platform: Netflix

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more binge recommendations.