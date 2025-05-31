As of today, IndiGo has opened bookings for a brand-new daily flight service connecting Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, with operations commencing on 12 June 2025. The flight, numbered 6E 6101, will depart from Vizag at 2:25 pm and land in Bhubaneswar at 3:45 pm, making for a non-stop journey of 1 hour and 20 minutes. Fares start at Rs 3,740.

This much-awaited air link was first announced by the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office, as part of the Building & Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) initiative. The service comes after sustained efforts by Dr Hari Babu, a former Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam, who urged IndiGo to introduce a direct connection owing to the deep social and economic ties between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The flight is expected to bolster business travel, cultural exchange, and family visits, as many Odias and Telugus share connections across the two states.

Until now, passengers flying between Bhubaneswar and Vizag had to rely on connecting flights, often facing long layovers. This new direct service significantly improves regional connectivity, reducing both travel time and inconvenience.

The route also supports Odisha’s broader developmental vision under Viksit Odisha, aiming to promote tourism, trade, and infrastructure growth. Bhubaneswar, often called the “Temple City”, is home to renowned landmarks like the Lingaraj Temple and Konark Sun Temple. The city is now also emerging as an IT and educational hub, with institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar marking its rise as a modern centre of progress in eastern India.

Direct International Flights to Abu Dhabi Begin 13 June

In another boost to Visakhapatnam’s aviation network, IndiGo will also launch direct flights between Vizag and Abu Dhabi, starting 13 June 2025. Operating four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays – the new international service will operate as flight number 6E 1443.

With two strategic new flight routes, Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam–Abu Dhabi, IndiGo is opening up major opportunities for domestic and international travel.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates