Vizagites take much pride in their city, and for good cause. Whether its the lovely beach or the friendly people, the city has a way of moving one and instilling itself into their hearts. Stop anyone on the street and ask them what they think of the city – they’ll usually have good things to say. With its quirks and charm, life in Visakhapatnam is full of perks for those that live here. Here’s why being a Vizagite is special:

1. The beach is always there

One of the biggest blessings of living in Vizag is the beach. All you need to do is head east! Whether you’re having a bad day or celebrating a big moment, whether you seek solitude or want to share laughs with friends, the beach is there for all your little moments. While people in other cities hunt for green spaces to breathe, we have the vast, open sea right at our feet.

2. It’s easy to get around

Despite covering around 550 square kilometers and being Andhra Pradesh’s largest city, Vizag remains far more accessible than many Tier-1 cities. You can get from central Vizag to rural outskirts in under two hours, which is far better than the exhausting commutes in metropolitan areas. Everything feels within reach.

3. There’s always a hill to climb

Very few cities can boast high vantage points like Vizag. Surrounded by the Eastern Ghats, the city offers trekkers and nature lovers numerous hills to climb, from Ramanaidu Hill to Simhachalam, Pavuralakonda, Madhavadhara, and more. If you ever need a fresh perspective (literally and metaphorically), just climb a nearby hill and take in panoramic views of the city and the sea..

4. A slower pace of life

Life is usually unrushed in Visakhapatnam when compared to other major cities in India. There’s less hustle and more room to breathe. People take time to chat, traffic isn’t overwhelming, and you can often live close to work or school.

5. Low cost of living

Compared to bigger cities, the cost of living in Vizag is refreshingly low. From rent and groceries to transport and healthcare, basic necessities are more affordable, allowing families and individuals to save more or enjoy a better quality of life without stretching their finances. Additionally, despite the low cost of living, the city is well facilitated and offers various enriching experiences.

6. Share autos!

One underrated perk of living in Vizag is the shared auto system, where one can pool in with other passengers. These autos provide a fast and extremely budget-friendly way to commute, often as low as Rs 10 depending on the distance. Additionally, a well-connected APSRTC bus network makes getting around the city easy and inexpensive.

7. Pleasant winters

While the summers can be intense, winters in Vizag are mild and pleasant. There’s a crispness in the air, enough to pull out our favorite sweaters but not so cold that it disrupts daily life. Early mornings at the beach, with mist hanging over the waves, are a sight to behold.

8. A city on the rise

Vizag is a city on the cusp of transformation. With the upcoming metro rail project, the Bhogapuram International Airport, and the expected entry of tech giants like TCS and Google, the city is poised for exciting growth. For residents, this means more jobs, better infrastructure, and a brighter future. There’s plenty of opportunity for growth on the horizon.

9. Amazing seafood

For seafood lovers, Vizag can be paradise. Fresh and delicious catches straight from the Bay of Bengal land on the harbour daily. The city also boasts a distinct street food culture, with local favorites like muri mixture, punugulu, and cheekulu offering flavours that are hard to find anywhere else.

10. Well-connected to other places

Need a quick getaway? Vizag is well-connected by rail, road, and air to cities like Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Kolkata, and more. Presently, you can also catch direct international flights to destinations like Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Port Blair. Closer home, the Eastern Ghats offer scenic weekend escapes – Araku Valley and Lambasingi being the most popular, among many hidden gems.

11. Many seaside adventures to have!

Living near the sea means one can indulge in unique seaside activities – intertidal walks, surfing, scuba diving, sailing, and more, especially around the Rushikonda coastline. It’s a playground for adventurers and nature lovers alike.

12. A great place to raise kids

With its relaxed pace, natural surroundings, close-knit communities, and easy access to both hills and sea, Visakhapatnam provides a wholesome life and environment for children to grow up in. It’s a city where childhood feels grounded and connected to the world around.

With so many perks and more, Vizagites have it better than most. What is your favourite part about life in Visakhapatnam? Comment below and let us know!

