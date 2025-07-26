Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, located atop a hill in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, is one of the most renowned pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. Known for its unique traditions, including its once-a-year opening and the symbolic 18 holy steps, Sabarimala draws millions of devotees every year. But if you’re in Visakhapatnam and can’t make the long journey to Kerala, there’s a spiritual alternative right here in Visakhapatnam that mirrors the revered Sabarimala – the Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Pendurthi, fondly known as the Uttarandhra Sabarimala.

A Temple Close to Home

Located along the Pendurthi–Andandapuram Road, this temple has grown into a significant spiritual center in Andhra Pradesh for devotees of Lord Ayyappa. It is managed by Ayyappa Swamy Trust. The idol of Lord Ayyappa here was installed in 2020 and is made of Panchaloha, a sacred alloy of five metals (gold, silver, lead, copper, and iron) just like in traditional temples of South India. The temple also features 18 sacred steps (Pathinettampadi), reflecting the pilgrimage symbolism of the original Sabarimala shrine.

Every year, thousands of devotees throng this temple during Makara Sankranti, especially those who observe the Ayyappa Deeksha (a sacred vow). Many devotees who are unable to make it to Kerala choose to conclude their Deeksha here. On the day of Makara Jyothi, the temple becomes a sea of devotees watching the symbolic celestial light and the Makara Vilakku celebration. The highlight of the festival is a majestic procession in which Lord Ayyappa is taken out on a Hamsa Vahanam (swan-shaped chariot).

Unlike the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the Ayyappa Swamy Temple at Pendurthi imposes no age restrictions on female devotees. People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome, making it one of the few inclusive Hindu temples in India.

Poojas and Rituals

The temple performs a variety of traditional poojas and devotional activities, including Deeparaadhana, Sankalpam, Sri MahaGanapathi Pooja, Sri Subramanyeswara Swami Pooja, Sri Ayyappa Swamy Pooja, Sharanu Ghosha (108 times), Ayyappa Padi Pooja, Maha Naivedyam, Aarathi, Mantrapushpam, Pranama Slokas, Harivarasanam (sung during the evening ritual), and Kshama Prarthana.

The Ayyappa Swamy Temple is not only dedicated to Lord Ayyappa but also houses shrines for Lord Ganesha, Lord Gowri Parameshwara, Sri Durgamma, Sri Malikapuram Amma, and Sri Subramanya Swamy. The architecture and peaceful environment make this a beautiful and peaceful place to visit.

Whether you are an Ayyappa devotee observing your Deeksha or a spiritual traveler looking for meaningful places to visit in Visakhapatnam, the Ayyappa Swamy Temple at Pendurthi – the ‘Uttarandhra Sabarimala’ – offers a deeply rooted and authentic experience. This temple is a must-visit spiritual landmark in Vizag.

