Visakhapatnam City Police recovered gold and diamond ornaments valued at over Rs 1.29 crore and arrested two individuals involved in the theft, including a marketing executive of a reputed diamond showroom. The announcement was made by City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi during a press meet at the Commissionerate on 25 July 2025.

According to police, the prime accused, Mudapaka, a resident of Amalapuram in Konaseema district, had joined Krish Diamond Showroom in Hyderabad as a marketing executive about six months ago. Earlier this month, on 3 July, he arrived in Visakhapatnam along with a colleague to display diamond and gold ornament models from the showroom to local jewellery stores.

The duo checked into a hotel located opposite the RTC Complex. After showcasing the ornaments at several stores in the city, they returned to the hotel for the night. However, in the early hours of the next day, while they were asleep, the Amalapuram resident fled with the jewellery bag.

Upon waking and discovering both Mudapaka and the jewellery missing, his colleague immediately checked the hotel’s CCTV footage, which confirmed that he had absconded with the valuables. A police complaint was promptly lodged, and an investigation was launched under the supervision of CI Umakant.

On the morning of 25 July, during the course of the investigation, police spotted two individuals behaving suspiciously near a railway track. Upon detaining and searching them, officers discovered the stolen jewellery. They both were taken into custody and remanded.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner Bagchi confirmed that diamond and gold ornaments involved in the theft were worth Rs 1,29,48,154, and were recovered.

Read also: Visakhapatnam Metro aimed for completion in three years: Minister

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.