Monday blues are one thing, but so are end-of-the-week slumps and arguably, they’re even worse! Luckily, we live in a time where feel-good distractions are plenty, especially by way of movies and TV shows. If you’re having a particularly rough time getting through the week, and need some entertainment to keep it going, here are our picks of the best of the best new releases on OTT platforms:

1. Netflix: The Sand Castle

What happens when a seemingly perfect getaway turns into a chilling nightmare? The Sand Castle follows a family of four who find themselves stranded on a stunning yet mysterious island. What begins as an idyllic escape for their youngest, Jana, quickly spirals into a web of secrets and eerie truths.

As they struggle to protect Jana from the island’s dark mysteries, the family faces tough decisions that blur the line between reality and illusion.

Releasing on: 24 January

2. Disney+ Hotstar: Sweet Dreams

A dreamy love story unfolds with Sweet Dreams, a romantic fantasy that explores the magical connection between Kenny and Diya. Meeting only in their dreams, the two go on a journey to find each other in the real world.

Featuring the charming Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar, the series beautifully captures the trials of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. As Kenny navigates a painful breakup and Diya faces her own battles, their dream connection becomes the lifeline they never knew they needed.

Releasing on: 24 January

3. Amazon Prime Video: Sivarapalli

Ever wondered what happens when city dreams meet village realities? Sivarapalli, the Telugu adaptation of the hit series Panchayat, brings a slice of rural life with a local flair.

The show follows Ragmayur as a reluctant panchayat secretary who dreams of working abroad but ends up in a quaint Telangana village. Packed with quirky characters, hilarious twists, and a peek into the village’s political dynamics, this remake promises to hit home with its relatable charm and humor.

Releasing on: 24 January

These new OTT releases, with their interesting and engaging storylines, are sure to keep you entertained this week. Make sure to carve out some ‘me’ time, grab a snack, and watch one of them!

