From high-octane espionage to haunting tales inspired by true events, the lineup of new OTT releases this week is a dream come true for mystery and thriller enthusiasts. Whether you’re in the mood for international intrigue or deeply personal drama, these releases promise edge-of-your-seat entertainment. Let’s dive into the top picks you absolutely can’t miss!

1. The Night Agent 2

Back with a bang, The Night Agent returns for its much-anticipated second season, delivering espionage, secrets, and pulse-pounding action.

Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), still haunted by the events of season one, is tasked with uncovering a mole within the CIA—a mission that spirals into a massive global conspiracy.

Alongside Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), a cybersecurity expert driven by her own vendettas, Peter embarks on a journey fraught with peril, where every move could decide the fate of national security.

Release Date: 23 January

23 January OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Prime Target

If complex puzzles and ethical quandaries intrigue you, Prime Target is your perfect pick.

This series follows Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), a mathematician whose discovery of a prime number sequence puts him on the radar of sinister forces. With every step, Edward finds himself ensnared in a deadly game, joined by Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), an NSA agent who reluctantly becomes his ally.

Together, they navigate a labyrinth of conspiracies, questioning the fine line between technological breakthroughs and their unintended consequences.

Release Date: 22 January

22 January OTT Platform: Apple TV+

3. The Girl with the Needle

For fans of period dramas with a super dark twist, The Girl with the Needle is a gripping Danish tale inspired by real events. Set in post-World War I Copenhagen, the story revolves around Karoline (Vic Carmen Sonne), a factory worker facing an unplanned pregnancy.

Her encounter with Dagmar (Trine Dyrholm), who runs a covert adoption agency, leads her into a shadowy world of moral ambiguity. As Karoline delves deeper, she uncovers shocking truths about Dagmar’s sinister operation, forcing her to make life-altering choices.

Release Date: 24 January

24 January OTT Platform: MUBI

These new OTT releases this week offer a little something for every mystery and thriller lover. Whether you’re up for cracking codes with Prime Target, chasing spies in The Night Agent 2, or uncovering buried secrets in The Girl with the Needle, you’re guaranteed to be hooked. Grab your snacks, settle in, and prepare for a rollercoaster of suspense!

