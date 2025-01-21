From heartwarming stories to adrenaline-pumping thrillers, the new OTT releases this week are brimming with variety. Whether you’re into village dramas or high-stakes conspiracies, there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher. Here’s our roundup of 7 fresh titles that are bound to keep you hooked.

1. Shafted

French humour takes centre stage in this witty remake of the Spanish hit Machos Alfa. The series follows four middle-aged Parisian friends—Cédric, Tom, Jérémie, and Tonio—fumbling through love, work, and midlife crises. With a refreshing mix of comedy and relatability, ‘Shafted’ humorously explores what it means to be a man in today’s world.

Release date: 24 January

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. W.A.G.s to Riches

Step into the glamorous, yet, dramatic lives of Miami’s most stylish W.A.G.s (wives and girlfriends of athletes and rap stars). This soapy docu-series gives you an exclusive peek into their world as they juggle motherhood, ambitious careers, and headline-worthy relationships. Expect rivalry, ambition, and all the drama that makes reality TV irresistible. Release date: 22 January OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Sweet Dreams

What happens when two strangers begin to dream about each other? In this surreal romantic drama, Kenny, a recycling artist, and Dia, an aspiring songwriter, find their lives intertwined by a viral meme. As they navigate the blurred lines between dreams and reality, Sweet Dreams promises a heartfelt mix of fantasy, emotion, and intrigue.

Release date: 20 January

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Sivarapalli

A refreshing Telugu adaptation of Panchayat, this series is set in a quaint village where a young engineering graduate, Shyam, reluctantly takes on the role of Village Panchayat Secretary. Filled with humour, heartfelt moments, and vibrant village life, Sivarapalli beautifully captures the spirit of small-town India, making it a must-watch.

Release date: 24 January

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Prime Target

Dive into the thrilling world of numbers and conspiracies with Prime Target. Mathematician Edward Brooks is on the brink of a groundbreaking discovery involving prime numbers, but a mysterious adversary threatens to derail him. Teaming up with NSA agent Taylah Sanders, Edward unravels a dangerous conspiracy in this edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Release date: 22 January

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

6. The Sand Castle

Stranded on a picturesque island, a family of four discovers that paradise isn’t always what it seems. As secrets emerge and relationships are tested, The Sand Castle weaves a poignant tale of survival, trust, and hidden truths. A gripping watch for fans of family dramas with a twist of mystery.

Release date: 24 January

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. The Night Agent 2

Fans of high-octane espionage rejoice—The Night Agent is back! Season 2 dives deeper into Peter’s life as an official member of the Night Agent program. Alongside Rose, he navigates new conspiracies and dangerous missions that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Release date: 23 January

OTT Platform: Netflix

With such an exciting lineup of new OTT releases, your week is bound to be packed with binge-worthy entertainment. Don’t miss out on these gems—your next favourite series might just be a click away!

