With Raksha Bandhan just a day away, sibling love is in full swing! Whether it’s the excitement of receiving gifts or flaunting that lovingly tied Rakhi, this festival always inspires an extra dose of affection and nostalgia. From being each other’s partner-in-crime to fiercest rivals to most loyal allies, there’s no bond quite like the one between siblings. And what better way to match that drama than with some more drama? This Rakhi 2025, settle in with your sibling and stream these brand-new OTT releases!

PS: Don’t worry, this list skips the romance (well, mostly) and focuses on everything else that makes entertainment, well, entertaining.

1. Salakaar

Set in 2025, this action thriller follows RAW agent Maryam, who is racing against time to foil Pakistani Colonel Ashfaqullah’s nuclear plans. Helping her on this high-stakes mission is the National Security Advisor (NSA), Purnendu Sharma, who shares a complicated history with the colonel. Through flashbacks to 1978, we learn that the NSA was once a field agent in Pakistan trying to halt General Zia from developing a nuclear reactor.

Starring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia, Salakaar is fast-paced and packed with relentless action. While social media users have praised the performances across the board, they’ve found the storyline somewhat average. Still, it’s worth a watch if high-octane spy thrillers are your jam.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Maaman

Okay, this one does have a touch of romance, but the heart of the story lies in its exploration of family, which makes it pretty appropriate to include in this list of new OTT releases for Rakhi 2025. The film centres on the emotionally intense bond between a maternal uncle and his beloved nephew.

Inba is the ever-devoted uncle whose life revolves around his sister Girija and her son Laddu. Everything changes when Inba marries Reka, a doctor. The newlyweds barely have a moment to themselves, thanks to the domestic tension that arises when family loyalties are challenged.

Featuring powerful performances from Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, Maaman is a heartwarming and heartfelt depiction of love, duty, and emotional chaos.

OTT Platform: Zee5

3. Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1

Angry gothic teen queen Wednesday is back, better, and she’s causing a buzz (which – let’s be real – she would hate).

In Season 2, the tone shifts from teenage crushes to something more sinister and intriguing.

As Wednesday returns to Nevermore as a reluctant celebrity, she must navigate stalkers, secrets, and societal expectations. With a spookier atmosphere and deeper ties to the Addams family, the first four episodes have already made waves online, with fans calling it a major step up from Season 1.

Shot in Ireland and full of eerie charm, this season promises clever writing, gothic drama, and plenty of mystery.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Stolen: Heist of the Century

In 2003, Antwerp’s Diamond Center was the scene of one of the world’s biggest heists, and now, this gripping documentary finally tells the full story. Stolen: Heist of the Century is a standout true-crime doc that features interviews with Leonardo Notarbartolo, the mastermind behind the $100 million diamond theft. As he recounts the events on camera for the first time, law enforcement officials step in to fact-check his version of events. Based on the book Flawless: Inside the Largest Diamond Heist in History, this documentary takes you through every twist and turn, from how the gang pulled off the impossible to how the law eventually caught up. OTT Platform: Netflix 5. Arabia Kadali

A Telugu original from Prime Video, Arabia Kadali is based on the real-life story of fishermen from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who were detained in Pakistan in 2018 after mistakenly crossing territorial waters.

The show follows Badiri, a wise and educated fisherman from Chepalawada, and Ganga, his love interest from a neighbouring village. Due to lack of infrastructure, fishermen travel to Gujarat for work, but during one expedition in the Arabian Sea, Badiri and others find themselves on the wrong side of the border.

Starring Satyadev and Anandhi, Arabia Kadali is a poignant, performance-driven series that brings an important story to light.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6.Badmashulu

What’s Rakhi without a few laughs? Badmashulu, written and directed by Shankar Cheguri, is a rural Telugu comedy that delivers charm and chuckles in equal measure.

The story follows Tirupati, a tailor, and his friend Mutyalu, a barber, two mischievous villagers whose petty antics land them in jail. But even from behind bars, their hijinks don’t stop. They turn the police station into their personal playground, much to the annoyance of local cops.

With its dry humour and small-town charm, Badmashulu is less about plot twists and more about quirky vignettes and relatable characters. It’s a fun, sincere watch – perfect for a sibling movie night. If you love sharing a fun time with your sibling, this is a must-watch among the new OTT releases this Rakhi 2025.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

7. Freaky Tales

Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a genre-defying four-part anthology that explores music, rebellion, redemption, and culture through interlinked stories. Teen punks fight off Nazi skinheads, a rap duo fights for musical glory, an NBA All-Star looks for justice, and a weary henchman seeks redemption. This bizarre, fantasy-tinged retelling of 80s Oakland is full of real people and places, but reimagined through a nostalgic, surreal lens. Directed with love for the city’s vibrant underground culture, Freaky Tales is a tribute to the Grand Lake Theatre, rapper Too $hort, and the wild spirit of the East Bay. OTT Platform: HBO Max

8. Mickey 17

Acclaimed Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho returns six years after his Oscar-winning Parasite with Mickey 17, a visually ambitious, slightly surreal sci-fi fantasy. Adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the film features Robert Pattinson in a compelling lead role as Mickey Barnes, a bio-cloned “Expendable” whose purpose is to perform deadly tasks for a space exploration corporation.

Set in the year 2054, Mickey is part of a colonization mission to the icy planet Niflheim. His job? To die repeatedly during high-risk missions and be regenerated from stored memories each time. But things take a wild turn when Mickey 18 is accidentally reprinted while Mickey 17 is still alive, triggering an existential crisis. As tension brews with the planet’s native species, the Creepers, and power struggles intensify under authoritarian leader Kenneth Marshall, Mickey is forced to confront complex themes of identity, mortality, and autonomy.

Weird, thought-provoking, and at times darkly funny, Mickey 17 is a must-watch among the new OTT releases this week, and is perfect for Rakhi 2025 if you and your sibling have a love for meaningful sci-fi. It has stunning visuals, sharp moments of emotion, and a standout performance from Pattinson. It’s a layered exploration of humanity in a world where people are replaceable.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

9. Mayasabha

Set against the backdrop of mid-1970s Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha is a gripping period political drama that explores friendship, ideology, and ambition. The story follows Krishnama Naidu, a principled student leader, and MS Rami Reddy, a charismatic young man, as they enter the murky waters of Andhra politics. Initially united in their vision of using politics for public good, the duo faces the harsh realities of caste divisions, personal ambition, and shifting loyalties.

Their bond is tested as they ascend the brutal and competitive ladder of power, where, ultimately, there’s room for only one at the top.

The screenplay has been particularly praised, and the series received a significant response from viewers right from day one. With a runtime of seven hours, it’s ideal for a weekend binge if you’re in the mood for an intense political saga.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

10. India’s Biggest Foodie

If you and your sibling share a passion for food, India’s Biggest Foodie is the OTT treat among this list of new releases to add to your watchlist in Rakhi 2025. This newly launched food competition series features 100 contestants from across the country, each vying for the ultimate title of India’s Biggest Foodie.

Hosted by Harsh Gujral, the show serves up a variety of food challenges ranging from fiery street food tests to tackling massive regional Thalis, all while assessing the contestants’ culinary knowledge and skills. Each episode showcases India’s vast culinary landscape, introducing viewers to diverse regional cuisines, flavors, and traditions.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

11. Naming The Dead

A six-part true-crime documentary series from National Geographic, Naming the Dead shines a sobering light on the staggering number of 50,000 unidentified bodies across the United States. The series follows the work of the DNA Doe Project, an organization that specializes in using genetic genealogy to identify these unknown individuals.

Each episode unravels like a suspenseful mystery, with emotional stakes running high. It’s a powerful, emotional, and often heartbreaking watch that gives closure to the dead, with some viewers admitting it moved them to tears.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

12. The Yogurt Shop Murders

On December 6, 1991, a horrific crime shook Austin, Texas, when four teenage girls were sexually assaulted, murdered, and their bodies set on fire inside an I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! store. The arson destroyed much of the evidence, and despite decades of investigation, justice has remained elusive.

The case is the subject of the new HBO true crime documentary The Yogurt Shop Murders. Directed by Margaret Brown and produced by A24 and Fruit Tree, this four-part series delves deep into the chilling details of the crime and the turbulent legal aftermath, including the controversial arrest and later release of four prime suspects.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

From hilarious local comedies to gripping heists and films that take you back to the 80s, this list of new OTT releases has some perfect movies and shows to bond over your sibling with on Rakhi 2025!

