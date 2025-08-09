Visakhapatnam Port Authority or VPA, has topped among the major ports in the country with regard to the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2024 bringing glory to the City of Destiny.

While Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Port Authority (SMPA) stood second, Indian Maritime University (IMU) bagged the third position in the contest organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

The Ministry has congratulated the VPA on its outstanding efforts in cleanliness and sanitation programmes in the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2024.

As per the guidelines set by the Ministry, the port has undertaken several effective programmed under the “Swachhta Ka Bhav Gandgi’ and “Sampurna Swachhta” programmes. These included large-scale cleanliness drives, “Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam” sapling planting drive, wall painting, awareness programmes in schools, cultural programmes and creative competitions to spread the message of Swachh Bharat.

The mega cleanup drive at the Fishing Harbour, where boats submerged 15 years ago were retrieved, was a highlight among these programmes.

The Port Medical Department organised a Safai Mitra Suraksha Shibir for sanitation workers. Services like preventive health check-ups, distribution of PPE kits and provision of medical facilities were undertaken. Taking strong steps towards environmental sustainability, the port has undertaken extensive green development and landscape design and planted a total of 31,800 saplings in ASR, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam districts.

A trekking and cleanliness drive was organised with 350 people at Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park. This programme has enhanced the unity of the community and has made the surroundings of the park more beautiful.

Port Chairman M. Angamuthu expressed happiness that Visakhapatnam Port has ranked first in the country in cleanliness. He congratulated the staff and stakeholders of the port on the achievement.

He said the port was committed to a clean, green and healthy environment in achieving the goals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

