You’ve seen it on Instagram reels, you’ve heard about it from health experts, and not it is in your city: it’s matcha! A sage green, finely ground powder with Japanese origins, matcha is a newly trending age-old antidote. It is specifically extracted from shade-grown tea leaves and contains antioxidants, caffeine, EGCG, etc., that are said to detoxify, burn fat, sharpen focus, and more. From food to skincare, matcha-infused products is where wellness is at, and if you want to be a part of the matcha movement, here are some spots in Visakhapatnam to get your fix:

1. Kafa Cafe and Resto

A recently revamped cafe, Kafa Cafe and Resto (previously Area 51) has made a comeback with a few reparations to its new menu – it now features matcha! Their iced matcha is foamy, creamy, and silky, making it a perfect accompaniment for Vizag’s hot days. Drop by and grab a cup!

Location: Startup Village, Chandrampalem, Pedda, Rushikonda

2. Starbucks

Starbucks usually has an inventive menu, and this includes various matcha delicacies! Try their Green Tea Latte, which combines matcha with a creamy milk latte and a tinge of sugar, or go for their Green Tea Cream Frappuccino, a cold drink with matcha green tea, milk, and whipped cream.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

3. Bean Board, VIP Road

For those that like to while away and work at Bean Board, we suggest you head over to their outlet in VIP Road, and grab a healthy cup of matcha. They now offer Iced Matcha, Matcha Latte, Iced Strawberry Matcha along with the vast and mouth-watering options on their menu.

Location: CBM Compound, Asilmetta

4. Sit ‘n’ Sip Café

If matcha lattes aren’t your cup of tea, shake things up with a Matcha Boba Shake at Sit n Sip cafe. Adding a healthful dose of matcha to the fun of boba, this is a refreshing beverage that’ll surely lift up your spirits. They sell the drink in both medium (350 ml) and large (500 ml) sizes.

Location: Yendada

5. Big BAO Express

Another contender for Matcha Bubble Tea (or Boba Tea) us Big BAO Express in CMR Central Mall. While they’re specialty is baos, wings, and fries, they have a selection of bubble teas to wash down your meal, including a matcha-flavoured variant.

Location: 4th floor, CMR Central

6. Gluttons Garage

Aptly titled Matcha mania, Gluttons Garage’s focused menu features Matcha Latte, Saffron Rose Matcha, Coco Matcha Fizz, and Berry Matcha Fizz. They use ceremonial grade matcha to create earthy concoctions that recharge with every sip!

Location: Beach Road, beside Aqua Sports Complex, Pandurangapuram

Earthy, bold, and healthful, matcha is becoming an increasingly popular ingredient by the day. Don’t miss out on the fun – go and get your matcha on at these six spots in Visakhapatnam!

