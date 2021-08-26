Management is considered one of the top careers in India. A degree in management is considered huge in a typical Indian middle-class household. It is a crucial juncture in becoming a top industry leader in India. With colleges offering an MBA in almost anything, the degree has become one of the most sought-after degrees. Even working professionals seek this degree after being placed. And just like any other place in India, MBA is a big deal in Vizag as well and a lot of colleges here offer BBA and MBA courses to students from all backgrounds. If you are looking to pursue a career in management and want to get your qualification in Vizag, you can pick a college that meets your criteria and promises a fruitful future in this stream. The list might be long, for MBA is a popular course in the city. So, we have narrowed down that list of colleges and found 10 major institutes in Vizag that offer MBA courses.

#1 Indian Institute of Management – Visakhapatnam

Address: Andhra Bank School of Business Building Road, Chinna Waltair, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam-530003

#2 Andhra University Commerce & Management Studies

Address: 63, 7-1-53, Chinna Waltair Main Road, Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair, Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam-530017

#3 Prism Degree & PG College

Address: 50-57-1/1, Rajendra Nagar, Seetamma Peta, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam-530016

#4. Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering

Address: R8CR+6W4, Gandhi Nagar, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam-530048

#5 Pydah College of Engineering and Technology

Address: Gambhiram, Boyapalem, Visakhapatnam-531163

#6 Sanketika Vidya Parishad Engineering College

Address: Behind ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, RK Nagar, Pothinamallayya Palem, Visakhapatnam-530041

#7 Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, Visakhapatnam

Address: Near, Rama Talkies Road, Old TB Hospital Area, Resapuvanipalem, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam-530013

#8 GITAM Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam

Address: near Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam-530045

#9 GITAM School of International Business

Address: near Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam-530045

#10 Chaitanya Engineering College

Address: Kommadi village, Chaitanya Valley, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam-530048