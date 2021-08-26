Management is considered one of the top careers in India. A degree in management is considered huge in a typical Indian middle-class household. It is a crucial juncture in becoming a top industry leader in India. With colleges offering an MBA in almost anything, the degree has become one of the most sought-after degrees. Even working professionals seek this degree after being placed. And just like any other place in India, MBA is a big deal in Vizag as well and a lot of colleges here offer BBA and MBA courses to students from all backgrounds. If you are looking to pursue a career in management and want to get your qualification in Vizag, you can pick a college that meets your criteria and promises a fruitful future in this stream. The list might be long, for MBA is a popular course in the city. So, we have narrowed down that list of colleges and found 10 major institutes in Vizag that offer MBA courses.
#1 Indian Institute of Management – Visakhapatnam
Address: Andhra Bank School of Business Building Road, Chinna Waltair, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam-530003
#2 Andhra University Commerce & Management Studies
Address: 63, 7-1-53, Chinna Waltair Main Road, Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair, Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam-530017
#3 Prism Degree & PG College
Address: 50-57-1/1, Rajendra Nagar, Seetamma Peta, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam-530016
#4. Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering
Address: R8CR+6W4, Gandhi Nagar, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam-530048
#5 Pydah College of Engineering and Technology
Address: Gambhiram, Boyapalem, Visakhapatnam-531163
#6 Sanketika Vidya Parishad Engineering College
Address: Behind ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, RK Nagar, Pothinamallayya Palem, Visakhapatnam-530041
#7 Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, Visakhapatnam
Address: Near, Rama Talkies Road, Old TB Hospital Area, Resapuvanipalem, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam-530013
#8 GITAM Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam
Address: near Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam-530045
#9 GITAM School of International Business
Address: near Rushikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam-530045
#10 Chaitanya Engineering College
Address: Kommadi village, Chaitanya Valley, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam-530048
