The education system in India has witnessed a radical shift from a concentrated-traditional-course-based system to a passion-based diversified education system. Gone are the days when MPC or BPC are the only way forward post-primary and secondary schooling. With the varied and unique interests that students have, it’s now the onus of the university or a college to provide a course suitable according to the student’s likes. Business and management courses have taken prominence for the broad scope they provide post-graduation. With a touch of accountancy and majorly management and business, the BBA course has been sought after in Visakhapatnam. With an upward trend for the course, here are is the list of BBA colleges in Vizag and where they are located.

Here are the Universities and Colleges that offer BBA course in Vizag

#1. Sun International Institute for Technology & Management

Address: 47-14-5, Dwarakanagar Rd, beside SBI, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530016

#2. Prism College

Address: 50-57-1/1, Rajendra Nagar, Seetamma Peta, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530016

#3. RISALI

Address: 2nd floor, Isnar Kazzana towers, 2nd Ln, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530016

#4. GITAM School of International Business (GSIB)

Address: Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530045

#5. Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College

Address: 17.732,83.315. 52-14-75 Survey No:44, National Highway 16, Near, Rama Talkies Rd, Old TB Hospital Area, Resapuvanipalem, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530013

#6. Aditya Degree College

Address: Simhachalam Railway Station Rd, Nad Junction, Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530027

#7. M.V.R Degree College

Address: 9, High School Rd, Chaitanya Nagar, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530026

#8. Aditya Degree College

Address: 48-13-24, Rama Talkies Rd, near RTC Complex, Ramatalkies Area, Srinagar, Seetamma Peta, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530016

#9. Sun International Institute for Tourism and Hotel Management

Address: Beach Road, Sagar Nagar, Musalayya Palem, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530045

#10. St.Joseph’s College For Women (Autonomous)

Address: Gnanapuram, Waltair R, S, Visakhapatnam – 530004 Andhra Pradesh India

#11. SAMATA COLLEGE

Address: Sector 10, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530017

#12. ACTS DEGREE COLLEGE

Address: Yendada, Endada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530045

#13. Gayatri Vidya Parishad College

Address: Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530045