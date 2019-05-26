The campus diaries of first year BBA students from GITAM in Vizag

Studies, life and all the fun in between! We get a peekaboo into the campus lives of four first-year BBA students from GITAM in Vizag.
THE BOOK WORM
Arushri Andra, is an avid reader and is a big fan of author JK Rowling.
Hangout spot in Vizag
Near YMCA, Beach Road
Most embarrassing moment
When the professors randomly ask questions on what they just taught.
Ragging memories
Nothing yet
The best thing about studying BBA at GITAM
Our faculty
THE NATURE EXPLORER
Aayush Rathi loves to flee away to the nearby nature escapades whenever possible.
Hangout spot in college
Coke station and Blue Bells
Hobbies
Swimming, playing snooker and going on long drives with friends.
One thing you will miss after college
Friends and the numerous memories that we created together.
Current celebrity crushes
Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan.
THE FUN LOVER
A passionate dancer, a foodie and a big-time fan of Johnny Depp, Angela David is a hosteller who loves hanging out with her friends.
Favourite lecturer
Sowdamini ma’am
The most dreaded subject
Sanskrit!
Favourite memory
When I first sneaked out of the campus and went to Rushikonda beach.
Adda near college
The famous GITAM “Down”
Ms OUTGOING
An active participant in extra-curricular activities, Dharti Tank spends most of her time on campus with friends.
Bunking spot
Any of the canteens on the campus
Canteen indulgence
Ice Cream!
Favourite memory
Hanging out with friends after the classes.
The best thing about your college
My batchmates and the faculty members.
