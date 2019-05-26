The campus diaries of first year BBA students from GITAM in Vizag

Studies, life and all the fun in between! We get a peekaboo into the campus lives of four first-year BBA students from GITAM in Vizag.

THE BOOK WORM

Arushri Andra, is an avid reader and is a big fan of author JK Rowling.

Hangout spot in Vizag

Near YMCA, Beach Road

Most embarrassing moment

When the professors randomly ask questions on what they just taught.

Ragging memories

Nothing yet

The best thing about studying BBA at GITAM

Our faculty

THE NATURE EXPLORER

Aayush Rathi loves to flee away to the nearby nature escapades whenever possible.

Hangout spot in college

Coke station and Blue Bells

Hobbies

Swimming, playing snooker and going on long drives with friends.

One thing you will miss after college

Friends and the numerous memories that we created together.

Current celebrity crushes

Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan.

THE FUN LOVER

A passionate dancer, a foodie and a big-time fan of Johnny Depp, Angela David is a hosteller who loves hanging out with her friends.

Favourite lecturer

Sowdamini ma’am

The most dreaded subject

Sanskrit!

Favourite memory

When I first sneaked out of the campus and went to Rushikonda beach.

Adda near college

The famous GITAM “Down”

Ms OUTGOING

An active participant in extra-curricular activities, Dharti Tank spends most of her time on campus with friends.

Bunking spot

Any of the canteens on the campus

Canteen indulgence

Ice Cream!

Favourite memory

Hanging out with friends after the classes.

The best thing about your college

My batchmates and the faculty members.