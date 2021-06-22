This is a case of wrongful restraint and voluntary cause of hurt in committing a robbery that occurred on June 21 near Daspalla Hills in Visakhapatnam. In a robbery case, one accused was caught while the other absconded. The two have been identified as Bevara Venkatesh and Nadigatla Gowri Shankar.

According to the police, Bandaru Madhu Sandeep Kumar of Qatar requested Bevara Venkatesh, resident of Midhilapur Vuda layout and Nadigatla Gowri Shankar, resident of Pedda Waltair, who is known to him, to collect the amount of Rs 78,000 owed by the complainant Ravuri Enosh Joseph to him. In this connection, Bevara Venkatesh, Nadigatla Gowri Shankar wrongfully restrained the complainant and voluntarily caused hurt by beating him with a knife and hands with an eye on recovering money and robbed his Hyundai Venue car, Samsung S9 mobile phone and Samsung A52 mobile phone (worth Rs 10,10,000/- in total) and escaped with the booty.

The complainant received minor injuries and registered a case of robbery under III town police station limits in Visakhapatnam.

Under the guidance of superior officers, Inspector of Police, East Crimes Sub-Division Ch Simhadri Naidu, the team arrested Bevara Venkatesh on June 22 at Madhurawada and recovered the stolen property. Nadigatla Gowri Shankar is absconding and efforts are being continued to nab him. Cases have been booked under Section 372/2021 U/S 342, 394 r/w 34 IPC.

Of late, a lot of robberies are being reported in the city and Visakhapatnam police have been busy catching the suspects, some even within a day.