With bold narratives and unique storytelling, A24 is the production house behind many artistic and unconventional films like Hereditary, Midsommar, Moonlight, Lady Bird, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marty Supreme, and more. Some of the more recent titles include the psychological film Backrooms, the dark rom-com The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, and the supernatural horror film Undertone. Beyond these popular titles, we have compiled some of the best A24 movie recommendations across genres that promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Best A24 Movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist!

1. Past Lives (2023)

This charming debut from writer-director Celine Song tugs at your heartstrings and reminds you of Robert Frost’s poem, The Road Not Taken. The stark contrast between reality and missed potential is beautifully crafted, with not-so-subtle feelings of unfulfilled love oozing from childhood sweethearts who reunite after 24 years. Greta Lee and Teo Yoo bring these emotions to life with heartfelt performances. The true antagonist here is fate.

OTT: Netflix

2. The Lobster (2015)

What’s more entertaining than a comedy-drama, you ask? An absurdist comedy-drama! Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman deliver staggering performances in this visually stunning film, whose central premise revolves around finding a romantic partner within 45 days of checking into a hotel or being turned into an animal. This flick has been deemed an acquired taste and praised for its deadpan satire of societal constructs, conveyed through its quietly original storytelling.

OTT: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

3. Pearl (2022)

If you liked watching Obsession, you would definitely love the inspiration behind Inde Navarrette’s performance: Mia Goth’s stellar portrayal in Pearl. Set in the early 1900s during World War I and the Great Influenza pandemic, Pearl is a slasher film that explores themes of repressed rage born out of isolation, the monotony of farm life, and an unfulfilled dream of stardom. Directed by Ti West, Pearl serves as a prequel to X (2022), offering a chilling origin story for one of modern horror’s most memorable villains.

OTT: JioHotstar

4. The Florida Project (2017)

Directed by Sean Baker, this drama film has been critically acclaimed for the moving performances of Willem Dafoe, Bria Vinaite, and a cast of first-time actors. The film captures the rawness of poverty and the desperation to survive. At the same time, the children remain blissfully unaware of the everyday struggles of the adults doing their best to protect them. It is also deeply ironic that Walt Disney World sits just minutes away from rundown budget motels where struggling families live, highlighting the stark divide between two vastly different realities that exist side by side.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. Uncut Gems (2019)

Adam Sandler, best known for his comedic films, delivers an outstanding performance as a gambling addict in this crime thriller. The movie has been described as an intensely nerve-wracking watch, with chaos and sensory overload unfolding on screen. Directed by the Safdie brothers, Uncut Gems blends the worlds of business, family life, and loan sharks, all of which are put at risk by a high-stakes bet placed by its charming anti-hero protagonist. Another reason to watch this film is seeing LaKeith Stanfield and Julia Fox share the screen with Sandler, both adding to the film’s relentless intensity.

OTT: Netflix

These films prove that compelling storytelling often comes from taking creative risks, making A24 one of the most exciting production companies in modern cinema. So, the next time you are looking for something that challenges, moves, or stays with you, this list is a great place to start!

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