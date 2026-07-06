New food places in Vizag: 9 restaurants & cafes to explore!

The food culture is always changing in the City of Destiny, with new food places popping up on every corner. From popular names in the food industry to new cuisines, there is always a new place to check out in town. If you are tired of revisiting old places and are in the mood for something new, check out these new food spots, from cafes to restaurants, in Vizag! Bookmark this article to explore the newly opened food spots around town!

New food places, cafes, and restaurants in Vizag!

1. Meraki Cafe

The weather calls for steaming cups of coffee and lazing on a balcony, right? Then you’ll feel right at home at this new cafe, which serves specialty coffee, artisan toasts, and other offerings of comfort food. You can get cosy inside the cafe, under the warm lights and classic aesthetics, or opt for outdoor seating to enjoy your food and conversations in the cool weather.

Location: Daspalla Hills, Pandurangapuram

2. Pista House

The renowned Hyderabadi restaurant chain, known for its Haleem and Biryani, has finally landed in Visakhapatnam. Opened in the busy lane of Lawson’s Bay, this is one of the most hyped restaurants in the city. The place has a restaurant, private dining, a mandi seating area, and a small counter selling Zafrani chai and Bun Maska. If you are looking for an authentic Hyderabadi biryani, then look no further!

Location: Lawson’s Bay Main Road, MVP Colony

3. Biryani Box

Food to have at the beach in Vizag is always muri mixture, steamed groundnuts, grilled corn, chicken 555, and other fast food dishes. But this place serves mouthwatering biryanis with a perfect view of the beach! Biryani Box is a multi-cuisine restaurant serving Chinese, Indian, and Tandoori dishes. This is the perfect place to unwind, for lunch or dinner with friends!

Location: Lawson’s Aircraft Museum, TU 142, RK Beach Road

4. Ai-CHA

Indonesia’s popular beverage brand, Ai-CHA, has opened up a new store in the city, and this spot is the best stop for great dessert options. There are four categories on the menu: fresh ice cream, real fruit tea, original tea, coffee, and milk tea. The place also has a great aesthetic vibe, with bright red decor and comfortable seating arrangements.

Location: MVP Colony

5. Indie Rasa (Cloud Kitchen)

Indie Rasa is a pure veg cloud kitchen serving delicious rice bowls, biryanis, and other meals. Offering flavourful and mouthwatering food in a homemade style, every dish brings the comforting taste of home straight to your doorstep.

Contact Number: 7013006854

6. Gram Coffee and Kitchen

Chances are, you have seen this newest food joint in Vizag on your Instagram feed at least once. Located in Endada, overlooking the calm waters of the beach, this cafe is the best spot to chill and hang out with friends! The restaurant has an extensive menu for every craving, ranging from pizzas, pastas, wraps, burgers, fried rice, desserts, and refreshing drinks.

Location: Sagar Nagar, Endada

7. Cafe Kellar

Inspired by the village of Kellar, this cafe brings the art of homegrown specialty coffee sourced from women-grown, women-led plantations. Each cup of coffee is brewed with purpose, straight from the farm to the brew. The place also stocks a good variety of finger foods, pastas, pizzas, sandwiches, and indulgent desserts.

Location: Near Law University, Sabbavaram

8. Shree Ravindra Military Hotel

While there are many cuisines in the city, nothing beats the flavours and taste of Andhra cuisine. From Spicy Venue, here’s a new South Indian kitchen where each meal is made with fresh ingredients, cooked with traditional recipes, and served with love. Shree Ravindra Military Hotel serves authentic Andhra meals, where visitors can enjoy Telugu artiaku bhojam in modern comfort.

Location: IT Sez, VUDA layout, Rushikonda Village

9. Sri Ambica Sweets and Bakery Elite

One of the city’s iconic sweet brands is now open on the bustling beach road with an ambience of a premier cafe. Enjoy the taste of pure ghee in their sweets, namkeens, cakes, pastries, and other bakery items.

Location: Chinna Waltair Road, East Point Colony, Pedda Waltair

With these new food places in town, your next dining out is sorted! Let us know in the comments below which of these new cafes and restaurants in Vizag you plan to visit!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.