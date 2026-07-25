Kankatala’s Ashadam Sale Returns to Vizag with Up to 60% Off

For many families in Visakhapatnam, the Ashadam season means one thing — offers, deals, and shopping. For over two decades, Kankatala has celebrated the auspicious significance of Ashada Masam with its signature sale.

This year too, the city’s iconic saree house has announced its Ashadam Sale 2026, offering up to 60% off on a wide range of ethnic wear at its V Square showroom in Dwaraka Nagar. From silk sarees and everyday drapes to salwars, lehengas, and menswear, the sale offers deals on collections for every occasion. Adding to the excitement, new designs and fresh collections are added every day throughout the sale.

The annual event draws thousands of shoppers not just from Visakhapatnam, but also from nearby towns and villages. The packed showroom, bustling billing counters, and families spending hours selecting the perfect outfit have become familiar sights every Ashadam. With the wedding season around the corner, along with Sravanam, Varalakshmi Puja, and the festive months ahead, many shoppers are using the sale to pick out sarees for these upcoming occasions as well.

What makes Kankatala special

Founded in 1943, Kankatala has been a part of Visakhapatnam’s story for over 80 years. Its journey began with founder Kankatala Appalaraju, who started out selling sarees on a bicycle in Vizag. Today, it has grown into one of India’s leading national saree brands, with 13 stores across the country, as the second and third generations continue the legacy of handpicking every saree.

With decades of relationships with weavers across India, Kankatala has long been at the forefront of shipping sarees abroad to countries like the US, UK, and more. Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Paithani, Patan Patola, Gadwal, designer sarees, and many more are available in one-of-a-kind designs.

For countless families, buying a wedding silk saree from Kankatala is a cherished milestone and a tradition passed down through generations. Held for over 20 years now, the Ashadam Sale has become an extension of that tradition.

With discounts of up to 60% and fresh collections added daily, this Ashadam Sale by Kankatala is a highlight of Vizag’s shopping season.

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