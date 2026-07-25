Loved Widow's Bay? Watch These 5 Island Based TV Series Next!

The comedy-horror genre is notoriously difficult to nail, as it often risks becoming too cringey and losing sight of the plot. However, in recent times, some movies and series have captured this complex genre in a balanced way. Widow’s Bay is a notable example, exceeding expectations with its witty dialogue, comical reactions, and engaging storyline. Set on a cursed island that has apparently awakened from its slumber, the series unleashes the horrors of the past, turning old nightmares into terrifying reality. The series has been renewed for a second season, much to the fans’ delight. If this has interested you, here are some series that can keep you occupied for a while!

While Widow’s Bay has been renewed for a second season, here are some island based TV series to keep you occupied while you wait!

5 Island Based TV Series to Watch While You Wait for Widow’s Bay

Lost (2004 – 2010)

If you’re into adventure, science fiction, and psychological drama, Lost is the perfect series for you. Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, the six-season series has consistently been ranked among the greatest television shows of all time. Stranded on a mysterious island after a devastating plane crash, a group of survivors must work together to survive as they uncover the island’s dangerous secrets.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Black Sails (2014 – 2017)

Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, Black Sails is a four-season series created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine that serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel Treasure Island. The story follows the infamous Captain Flint and his fellow pirates on New Providence Island as they battle rivals, forge alliances, and risk everything in pursuit of power and fortune.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

​And Then There Were None (2015)

Based on Agatha Christie’s acclaimed 1939 novel of the same title, And Then There Were None is a miniseries directed by Craig Viveiros. Imagine a group of strangers lured to a deserted island under pretenses, only to discover that they are being punished for their past crimes in gruesome ways. Blending mystery with psychological suspense, the series gives poetic justice a whole new meaning.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Harper’s Island (2009)

Created by Ari Schlossberg, the show follows John Wakefield as he goes on a killing spree, murdering a bunch of people on an island. Seven years later, a destination wedding brings friends and family back to the same island, only for the celebrations to take a sinister turn as guests are murdered one by one. Although the series was originally intended to become an anthology, CBS cancelled it after just one season. Despite its short run, the show gained a cult following and received praise for its suspenseful storytelling.

OTT: Netflix

Wrecked (2016 – 2018)

A commercial flight to Thailand crashes on a desolate island, where a group of people, devoid of material comforts, struggle to stay alive and find a way to escape. The hostile situation soon turns into comedic relief, as the series is a parody of Lost. Created by Jordan and Justin Shipley, Wrecked is a three-season sitcom that is exactly the kind of show to tickle your funny bone with its absurd humour.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Each of these island based TV series puts its own spin on the island trope through genre-bending storytelling, making them perfect picks while you wait for Widow’s Bay Season 2. Happy watching!

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