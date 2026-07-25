Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday, owning moral responsibility for the leak of the NEET question paper.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the month-long agitation by students in Delhi perturbed him.

Led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), students have been agitating in the form of a protest in Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Protesting against the NEET paper leak, the agitators blamed the government for the lapse.

The CJP and student unions hailed the decision of Dharmendra Pradhan resigning.

In other news, the State and HDR Minister Nara Lokesh has visited the Bhogapuram International Airport on Friday night and reviewed the arrangements for its inauguration by the Prime Minister Narendhra Modi on August 1. Read more about this news here: Lokesh reviews arrangements for PM’s visit

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu