Dragon Movie Glimpse: Jr. NTR as Ruthless Killer Stuns Fans

The glimpse of the upcoming movie of Jr. NTR creates a buzz rising expectations for the high-budget action drama. The makers of the pan-India film released a glimpse late Tuesday night, marking Jr. NTR’s birthday.

Directed by KGF-fame Prashant Neel, the movie, titled Dragon, is all about the opium mafia and the hero’s fight against the gang. The glimpse, which introduces the characters in the film, portrays Jr. NTR as a ruthless killer.

Tentatively scheduled for release on June 11, 2027, the film is being produced by Mythri Movies.

Apart from Jr. NTR, actors like Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon and Rukmini Vasant share the screen.

The glimpse offers a treat to the fans of Jr. NTR to celebrate their hero’s birthday in jubilation.

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