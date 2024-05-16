Are you sick of the regular rom-com? Do you lose hope due to life circumstances and struggle to find motivation? Don’t worry, here is a list of inspirational movies on Netflix that will keep you going:

#1. The Sky Is Pink (2019)

This is an inspirational movie based on a true story. A married couple faces a lot of challenges as their daughter, Aisha Chaudhary battles pulmonary fibrosis and other immunodeficiency problems. It highlights the impact of her illness on their lives and marriage since her birth and chronicles their struggle to keep their daughter alive. Aditi Chaudhary’s invincible spirit will leave you feeling like you can conquer the world!

#2. Jersey (2019)

The storyline follows Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his mid-30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

The film emphasizes the importance of family support. His wife and son stand by him through thick and thin, reminding viewers that achieving dreams is often a team effort. “Jersey” is a testament to the power of believing in yourself, fighting for your passions, and never giving up on your dreams, no matter your age or the obstacles you face.

#3. A man called Otto (2022)

A grumpy widower named Otto, on the verge of ending his life, finds his world turned upside down by a warm and lively family moving in next door. Through their kindness and compassion, Otto rediscovers the joy of human connection and learns to embrace life again. This film is a great reminder for you to count on community in times of difficulty.

#4. Aakasam (2020)

Aakasam explores the journey of self-discovery for a young protagonist after a heartbreak. He sets off on a journey to explore Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar with a stranger.

As both of them navigate the challenges and uncertainties of youth, they find the courage to chase their dreams and fight for what they believe in. Through their experiences, they learn valuable lessons about friendship, perseverance, and the importance of following your passions. This coming-of-age story can inspire viewers to embrace their own journeys and pursue their goals with determination.

#5. Dangal (2016)

Dangal is an inspiring true story about Mahavir Singh Phogat, an Indian wrestler who trains his two daughters to become champions despite societal expectations. Overcoming prejudices and doubts, Phogat pushes his daughters to excel, defying traditional gender roles. Their journey to success is one of grit, determination, and the unwavering fighting spirit of both father and daughters.

“Dangal”, available on Netflix, is one of those impactful inspirational movies which is a testament to the power of hard work, defying limitations, and achieving greatness through sheer willpower.

#6. Srimanthudu (2015)

This movie is a modern take on the classic hero’s journey. Harsha, the son of a wealthy businessman, feels unfulfilled by his life of luxury. He meets Charuseela, a student passionate about rural development. Inspired by her, he decides to travel to a nearby village, Devarakota, which later turns out to be Charuseela’s native place.

Harsha is inspired by the plight of the villagers and decides to use his wealth to improve their lives. However, he faces opposition from a local crime boss who exploits the village’s resources. The plot revolves around Harsha’s fight with the crime boss to ensure the villagers aren’t exploited.

These inspirational movies on Netflix can surely lift your spirits and get you going. Tune into any of the above films for a sure-shot dose of motivation that will leave you feeling like you’re invincible!