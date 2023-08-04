On Wednesday, 2 August 2023, the death of a police constable, K Naresh (39). working at the One-Town PS, alerted the Visakhapatnam Police. This incident came to light on Thursday morning when he was found lifeless at his residence in MVP Colony and was later taken for post-mortem. In a suspicious turn of events, the parents of the deceased cop alleged Naresh’s wife for the untimely death.

According to the bereaving parents, their daughter-in-law is involved in an extramarital affair, leading her to kill Naresh. They alleged that she, along with her boyfriend, killed their son. As per the police reports, Naresh, upon completing his work, went home Wednesday night and slept after dinner. He was suspiciously found dead the following morning.

The Visakhapatnam Police, upon hearing the parents’ allegations, are investigating the death of the constable.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 3 August 2023, a former Mahila police committed suicide at her residence under the Malkapuram PS limits in Visakhapatnam. T Indira Devi (27) worked as a Mahila police in the Malkapuram area and moved to Rajahmundry to find a bank job. The police suspect that she might have ended her life due to dissatisfaction with a marriage alliance by her parents.

