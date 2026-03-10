K Rajeswara Rao Receives Global Honour

K Rajeswara Rao, International vice-president of the Association of Alliance Clubs International, has been honoured with the Doctorate in Social Services by the International Peace University.

Recipient of several awards previously for his services to society, Rajeswara Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam, has been actively taking part in social service activities like the distribution of blankets to the aged during winter, clothes to the poor, and study material to the downtrodden children on behalf of the Association of Alliance Clubs International in the city.

The doctorate was presented to him at a function held in Puducherry on March 7.

Office-bearers and members of the Association of Alliance Clubs International congratulated him on receiving the global honour.

