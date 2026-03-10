Visakhapatnam Water Security Conference for VER on March 10

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will organise a Water Security Conference for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) on March 10 at Novotel, Visakhapatnam. The conference is being organised under the guidance of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Dr P Narayana, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated.

GVMC is conducting the conference in collaboration with leading international organisations, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Singapore Water Centre (SWC), Public Utilities Board (PUB), Singapore, and the Institute for Sustainable Futures (ISF), Australia.

The Aim of the Conference:

The conference aims to initiate detailed discussions on the Water Security Plan for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), focusing on long-term water demand projections, sustainable water supply strategies, and effective management of water resources to support the region’s rapid urban, industrial, and economic growth.

The Visakhapatnam Economic Region is poised to emerge as a significant global economic hub in the years to come. In view of the increasing demand for water due to expansion in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, the Water Security Plan will help formulate a comprehensive strategy to ensure sustainable and reliable water availability for the region.

Participants and Agenda:

The conference will bring together representatives from various government departments, urban local bodies, industry stakeholders, and international experts. The deliberations will focus on future water demand assessment, augmentation of water supply, circular water economy practices, sustainable management strategies, and capital investment planning for the water sector.

The workshop will also showcase global best practices and international experiences in water management, particularly from Singapore and other countries. There will also be an Industry Round Table to facilitate dialogue between industrial water users and government stakeholders regarding water demand, service requirements, and future investment priorities, the Commissioner added.

Officials from relevant departments, such as Irrigation, Industries, APIIC, Rural Water Supply, Urban Development, Environment, and Groundwater, will participate in the conference.

Also read: Purna Market comes under CCTV surveillance

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.