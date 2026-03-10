Purna Market CCTV Surveillance Launched in Visakhapatnam

The famous Purna Market in Visakhapatnam is now under CCTV surveillance. The cameras, installed in the area, monitor the activities around the clock.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi and Visakha South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas inaugurated as many as 30 cameras installed in the market on March 9.

Speaking on the occasion, Vamsikrishna Srinivas said the CCTV cameras were installed to further strengthen the security system in the city.

He said the network would play a key role in protecting the people, controlling crime, monitoring traffic and responding quickly in emergency situations. Steps would be taken to install CCTV cameras in other important areas of the city in the coming days, said the MLA.

The Police Commissioner said that CCTV cameras woukd help the police easily identify suspicious activities taking place in the area and prevent crime. He advised the people to cooperate with the police in the installation of CCTV cameras for security in their areas.

People’s representatives, police personnel, ward leaders, and local people participated in the programme.

Locals in the Purna Market area in Visakhapatnam expressed the hope that the installation of CCTV cameras and surveillance would improve security in the area and control crime.

