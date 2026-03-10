Vijayawada Visakhapatnam Bullet Train Corridor Proposed

The travel time between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be just less than two hours if the proposal for a high-speed bullet train corridor between the two cities sees the light.

According to sources, the proposal, which has been sent to the Railway Board seeking nod for a final location survey, is under active consideration.

Aiming at reducing the travel time significantly between the two cities, the idea has been mooted. Still in the pipeline, the proposed high-speed Vijayawada Visakhapatnam bullet train will pass through Eluru, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada covering a distance of 350 km. Running at a speed of 320 kmph, the train will reach the destination in less than two hours. At present, Vande Bharat Express covers the distance in 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Keen on improving connectivity in the fast developing cities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the State government reportedly steps up the efforts to bring the project on track. The State government is of the view that improved rail connectivity gives a fillip to the tourism and industry sectors.

Besides, another corridor between Vijayawada and Kurnool is also being examined.

