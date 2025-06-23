Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB and EAGLE Visakhapatnam conducted an anti-drug awareness cyclothon in Vizag on Sunday, June 22nd. This was organized a as part of the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’ campaign. The campaign promotes the use of evidence-based approaches to substance abuse. The event was held following the United Nations resolution to observe June 26th as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

NCB Superintendent Rajan Kumar, EAGLE inspectors S Ramesh and Kalyani, the EAGLE Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Visakhapatnam, and the Siripuram branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) coordinated the event.

The cyclothon saw over 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds participate in the event, spreading awareness by raising a powerful message: Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs. They pedaled through the designated routes and took a collective stand against the menace of drug abuse. The collective cycling efforts were made to stand firm against the misuse of drugs and promoting awareness and health for the citizens.

The cyclothon conducted by NCB and EAGLE Visakhapatnam in Vizag strengthened the commitment to drug prevention and community engagement through public awareness and the collaborative initiatives.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.