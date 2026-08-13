Health Insurance 101: Key Factors to Check Before Buying a Policy

For many people, health insurance can understandably feel like a complicated concept. To help you navigate its vastness, we put together a guide so you can make an informed decision. Read on to understand the indicators you should consider before purchasing a policy!
Health insurance is best defined as a contract between you and the insurer, where you pay premiums annually against a chosen sum insured, and the insurer bears eligible hospitalisation expenses when a claim is made. Understandably, this is a life-changing investment and a consequential decision that may raise doubts, a significant one being…
This is an aspect many struggle with. While some may base this decision solely on brand value, we recommend that you check the insurer’s metrics for the past 3-5 years to get a good understanding of their performance. Some metrics to look out for include:
Beyond studying up on your insurer, making the right choice primarily requires a clear understanding of the key factors that shape insurance plans. Here are some important ones to know:
Waiting periods are put in place to protect insurers from claims for conditions that may have existed before or developed immediately after purchasing a policy. There are different kinds of waiting periods:
The premise of medical insurance is to cover medically necessary treatments. In that context, expenses arising from investigation and evaluation, weight-control treatments, gender-change treatments, certain plastic surgeries, and treatments related to or resulting from substance abuse are standard exclusions. The complete list can be found in the policy wording of your plan.
A premium is the amount you pay the insurer for a certain amount of coverage. For instance, a 25-year-old may opt for a ₹10 lakh policy and pay ₹9,000 as the premium during policy inception. Loading is an additional charge over the base premium, levied because of pre-existing diseases or BMI. Depending on the insurer, loading can range from 10% to 50%. Premiums can also change every year depending on factors such as age, city of residence and inflation.
The right health insurance policy isn’t necessarily the one with the highest coverage or the most familiar name. Understanding the insurer’s track record, along with the conditions mentioned above, can help you choose a policy that suits your needs. Now that you know what to look for when comparing policies, there is more to understand before making your choice. Stay tuned for Part 2 of choosing the right health insurance for you, where we take you through the features and common questions about health insurance that you should know about.
Also read: How to choose right term for a term insurance plan
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