October 2026 K-Dramas: 9 Must-Watch Shows on Netflix & More!

A new month is here, and you know what it means! It’s one of the busiest months of the year for K-drama releases, and this month is no exception. Many interesting K-dramas are slated for release in October 2026, ranging from nail-biting thrillers to heart-fluttering romances. Here are some K-dramas releasing in October 2026 you should consider adding to your watchlist!

9 K-Dramas Premiering in October 2026 You Can’t Miss!

1. Between Steps

Park Min-jae was once a swimmer who lost his right leg due to a disease. Now, he is a Ph.D. student studying robotics. He meets Im Yoo-jin, a graduate student, who has lost her way in life. Together they explore the possibilities of love, recovery, and rebuilding.

OTT: JioHotstar

Streaming from: Oct 5

2. Merry Berry Love

Lee Yubin is a star Korean spatial designer who has lost everything and heads to a Japanese island. She meets Karin Shirahama, a resilient strawberry farmer. This unlikely duo falls in love and embarks on a journey to heal.

OTT: Oct 7

Streaming from: JioHotstar

3. Doctor X: Mafia in White

In a hospital dominated by ego and corruption, an enigmatic, brilliant surgeon arrives and takes on seemingly impossible cases amid fierce opposition.

For fans of medical drama and thrillers, this show delivers the best of both worlds!

OTT: Netflix

Streaming from: Oct 9

4. Dead-End Job

Drowning in debt, a young man takes lucrative part-time jobs from a mysterious agency — only to find his hustle for more money turning nightmarish.

OTT: Netflix

Streaming from: Oct 9

5. Take Charge of My Heart

A corporate heir with an artificial heart meets a literally electric woman. They strike a deal that makes his heart beat — in more ways than one.

OTT: Netflix

Streaming from: Oct 9

6. 100 Days of Deception

Hoping for freedom, Gyeongseong’s top pickpocket infiltrates the Japanese colonial government to steal secrets — only to fall for her target’s son.

OTT: Netflix

Streaming from: Oct 10

7. Make Me Tingle

Hoping for freedom, Gyeongseong’s top pickpocket infiltrates the Japanese colonial government to steal secrets — only to fall for her target’s son.

OTT: tvN

Streaming from: Oct 15

8. Love in Disguise

An office romantic comedy follows a conglomerate heir and his new secretary, a former special forces officer now working undercover.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: Oct 19

9. Final Table

This high-stakes survival cooking show follows top Korean chefs from around the world as they compete for the title of the finest Korean cook. What starts as a fierce kitchen rivalry evolves into a warm human drama as the contestants mend each other’s past wounds.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: Oct 24

Let us know which of these K-dramas releasing in October 2026 will be on your watchlist this week in the comments down below!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.