The final week of October brings a mix of crime thrillers, psychological mysteries, family dramas and horror to OTT platforms. From a power struggle in a women-led kingdom to a holiday home swap that turns sinister, here are some upcoming OTT releases to add to your watchlist!

10 Upcoming OTT Releases We Can’t Wait to Watch

1. You, Me, Us

A couple decides to adopt a child, but their contrasting backgrounds and views on family put their relationship to the test. The story explores whether love can bridge the differences between a free-spirited woman and a man who values family traditions.

Releasing: 29 October, Netflix

2. Balaraw: Blood Island

Years after her mother’s disappearance, Sabina follows a cryptic clue to the eerie island of Balaraw. Her search for answers leads her to dark family secrets, local myths, and supernatural horrors lurking within the island.

Releasing: 29 October, Netflix

3. Akka

Set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru, where women have held power for generations, this crime drama follows a fierce rivalry between Bhavani and Rudra. When an outsider challenges the established order, loyalties are tested and the fight to protect legacy intensifies.

Releasing: 30 October, Netflix

4. A Couple of Lies

As Helene and Carl swap their Stockholm home for a villa in Sicily, they discover unsettling secrets about the people they have entrusted with their lives. The psychological thriller follows the growing web of deception, surveillance and mistrust.

Releasing: 30 October, Netflix

5. Meethe Mein Kya Hai

A Diwali family reunion offers a young widower a chance to find some comfort after a personal loss. However, the festive gathering takes an unexpected turn when his sister announces a surprise marriage, bringing family tensions and disagreements to the surface.

Releasing: 30 October, Netflix

6. Collision Course

Set in Madrid during an economic crisis, this Spanish thriller begins with a bank robbery. But when the plan goes awry, the people involved find themselves caught in a dangerous situation where hidden motives, betrayal and fear complicate their attempts to escape.

Releasing: 30 October, Netflix

7. Rudravanam PS

A missing man and a headless body lead an honest sub-inspector into a disturbing investigation in Rudravanam. As he searches for answers, he uncovers a web of secrets, power and prejudice that challenges both his moral boundaries and those of the audience.

Releasing: 30 October, ZEE5

8. Dead-End Job

A man struggling with debt takes up a lucrative job at a convenience store. However, the opportunity comes with a frightening catch, turning his attempt to improve his financial situation into a supernatural nightmare.

Releasing: 30 October, Netflix

9. Apocalypse Z: New World

In Apocalypse Z: New World, a team ventures from the Canary Islands into zombie-infested Spain to retrieve vital supplies. But when a new member’s motives raise suspicions, the mission spirals into a fight for survival against the infected and growing distrust within the group.

Releasing: 30 October, Amazon Prime Video

10. Nocturne

Homicide detective Jonah Lynn leaves the streets of Philadelphia in search of a quieter life in a small Pennsylvania town. His hopes for peace collapse when a dangerous serial killer threatens his community. When the search for the killer’s last missing victim draws FBI agent Saga Bauer into the case, Jonah strives to protect those closest to him.

Releasing: 30 October, Apple TV

With several upcoming OTT releases arriving this week, there’s plenty to look forward to across streaming platforms. Keep an eye out for these titles and find your next weekend watch!

Also read: 5 Series to Binge-Watch While Cyclone Arnab Keeps You Indoors

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