New OTT releases this week that are worth gatekeeping!

It is time to refresh your watchlist with these new OTT releases! From unflinching documentaries like Tyson to psychological thrillers like The Trap, a new season of the political thriller, The Diplomat, and the conclusion of the television trilogy with VisionQuest. Scroll down and browse through the complete title list!

New OTT Releases This Week: Tyson, VisionQuest, The Diplomat 4

Streaming now

Disclosure Day

A cybersecurity expert goes on the run after discovering classified secrets, joining a meteorologist to reveal a force beyond human understanding.

OTT: JioHotstar

Oct 13

The Trap

This German psychological thriller explores the life of a celebrated author, Lisa Konrad, who has not left her home in 10 years, from the trauma of witnessing the brutal death of her sister. But her carefully constructed isolation is shattered when she spots the killer while watching television. She then breaks her isolation and invites a journalist, Robert Lenzen, for an interview, using herself as bait for the killer.

OTT: Netflix

Tyson

This gripping four-part documentary series explores the controversial, turbulent life of the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson. While the documentary leans into the rise of the sports superstar, it also sheds light on how he overcame his personal disasters: financial debt, incarceration, and substance abuse.

OTT: Netflix

Oct 14

VisionQuest

This is the final for the Marvel Studios television trilogy, beginning with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Paul Bettany reprises his role as the White Vision, scrambling to piece together his broken memories after the events in Westview.

OTT: JioHotstar

Oct 15

The Diplomat season 4

The new season begins with Grace Penn as President at the Oval Office; Kat Wyler and her husband, Hal, must navigate this tightrope of a new global power dynamic. This season promises viewers more political chaos and even more marital drama.

OTT: Netflix

The Storm

A birthday party, a luxury lodge, old university friends, and a storm. What could go wrong?

Apparently everything!

Filip is turning 45 and has invited his closest friends to his newly bought farm estate in Sweden. But a storm traps them there. Their polished acts fall apart as the meltdown kicks in, prompting panic, spilling secrets, and letting unexpected feelings take shape.

OTT: Netflix

Oct 16

DC

Devadas is a rebellious outlaw on the run from a heist gone wrong, where a police officer is killed. He forms a connection with Chandra, a sex worker, who helps him navigate through the criminal world—inspired by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s book, Devdas and Bonnie and Clyde, an American outlaw duo.

OTT: Zee5

Oct 17

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

When Beerus, the God of Destruction, awakens in search of a worthy rival, Goku and his friends face an epic battle to stop him from destroying Earth.

OTT: Netflix

With these new OTT releases for the week, there is no shortage of entertainment for streamers! Let us know which of these titles will be on your watchlist this week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.