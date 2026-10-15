GVMC polls: Aspirants Lobby for Election Tickets

The release of the schedule for the local body elections on Wednesday spurred political activity in the city, with the mayor and corporator aspirants stepping up efforts to get the ticket of their respective parties.

With only a day left for the commencement of the nomination process, leaders are leaving no stone unturned to get their name included in the final list of selected candidates.

As the mayor post is reserved for women in general, new faces have surfaced, and hectic lobbying is on by leaders, particularly in the ruling alliance parties. Prominent leaders are learnt to have brought to the fore their wives, daughters and daughter-in-law. Several names, including Tejaswini, wife of local MP Sribharat, are doing rounds in the political circles.

Though a clear picture has not emerged with regard to the allotment of the mayor’s seat among the alliance partners (TDP, Jana Sena and BJP), chances of the Telugu Desam throwing its hat in the ring seem to be bright.

Meanwhile, the TDP held a special meeting at the party office and discussed the strategy to be adopted in the GVMC elections.

Attended by party MLAs and leaders, the meeting focused on the selection of candidates in such a way as to avoid rebel menace.

It was decided at the meeting to work unitedly for the success of the alliance candidates.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu