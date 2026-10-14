Vijaya Dasami Pandals in Vizag Need Online Police Permission

Organisers of the Vijaya Dasami festivities in Vizag should obtain online permission through the single-window system at https://durgautsav.net to set up pandals in their areas, police said in a press note.

When applying for permission, organisers should enter their name, contact number, location, programme duration, estimated crowd, electrical and fire safety arrangements, CCTV, sound system, and immersion details.

Some of the things the organisers should avoid doing include:

Do not set up pandals on public roads, vehicular paths, footpaths, or other open spaces without permission or special permission for a specific location.

Do not block routes to hospitals, schools, fire stations, police stations, government offices, or other emergency services.

Ensure electrical wiring is safe and properly insulated. Do not use loose, damaged, or weak wires.

Install surveillance cameras wherever necessary.

The organisers should provide the immersion date, time, procession route, place of immersion, estimated number of devotees participating in the procession, and vehicles to the concerned police station in advance.

Conduct the immersion procession only on the permitted route and at the permitted time.

Do not change the procession route without prior permission.

The police will strictly enforce these rules to ensure peaceful festivities.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu