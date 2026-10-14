Andhra University Team Meets Indian Consul General in Houston

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. P. Raja Sekhar, Dean (International Affairs) S. Paul Douglas, along with members of the Andhra University Alumni Association of North America (AANA), have met D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, and discussed strategies for strengthening international academic collaborations and prioritising Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Andhra University and leading universities in the United States.

The meeting focused on identifying and prioritising potential institutional partnerships that would promote cooperation in higher education, advanced research, and academic excellence.

Participants discussed the need to establish sustainable, outcome-oriented collaborations with American universities, aligning their areas of expertise with Andhra University’s academic strengths and research priorities to benefit US and Indian partners. Prasant Kumar Sona, Consular Officer, Indian Consulate, Houston, coordinated the meeting.

Also read: Permission required for Durga Puja pandals: police

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu