Green Metro buses to Hit Vizag Roads Soon

Green Metro AC express buses will be operated on different routes in the city soon.

According to APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager B. Appala Naidu, 16 Green Metro buses have reached the Gajuwaka depot so far. After completing the registration process and other works, they will be launched.

More buses are likely to reach the Gajuwaka depot by October 25.

Similarly, the 50 Green Metro AC express buses, which have been sanctioned for the Simhapuri depot, will arrive by the end of November.

The Regional Manager, who inspected the Gajuwaka electrical depot, advised the officers, supervisors and contractors concerned to complete the pending works at both Gajuwaka and Simhapuri electrical depots on a war footing by the time the buses arrive.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu