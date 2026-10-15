GVMC elections: Nominations to Begin on October 16

All is set for the receipt of nominations from October 16 for the GVMC elections.

The nomination process will continue till October 18, and scrutiny will take place on October 19. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 20.

In the wake of the receipt of nominations for the second general elections of GVMC, District Collector M. Abhishek Kishore has ordered the officials to make all arrangements in a proper manner. Candidates should complete the necessary arrangements for filing nominations and strictly stick to the guidelines of the Election Commission.

He said that nominations would be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and scrutiny of nominations will be done from 11 a.m. on October 19.

The polling process would continue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 28, while the counting process would begin from 8 a.m. on October 30, said the Collector in a statement on Thursday. The Collector said that ward-wise returning officers and nomination centres were set up in 10 zones to receive nominations for the 120 wards under the GVMC.

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