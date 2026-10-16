Vizag Mayor Race: TDP Bags City as Alliance Finalises Seats

After the last round of seat-sharing talks for the Vizag mayor election among the alliance partners, TDP, JSP and BJP, on Thursday night proved fruitful, the three parties announced the list of corporations they will contest.

TDP will field candidates in 11 corporations, while JSP will contest in four. The remaining two seats were left to the BJP.

Besides Visakhapatnam, the TDP will contest Ongole, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati, Chittoor, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Mangalagiri-Thadepalli, and Guntur.

The Jana Sena will contest Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Kakinada and Eluru, while the BJP chose Rajamahendravaram and Anantapur.

The parties are likely to announce candidates today (Friday).

Though many, including State TDP chief Palla Srinivasa Rao wife, Lavanya, and local MP Sribharat’s wife, Tejaswani, aspire for the TDP ticket to contest the Vizag Mayor election, former corporator Mukka Sravani tops the list, and the lady luck may smile on her.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has named Varudu Kalyani, MLC, as the party nominee for the key corporation.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu