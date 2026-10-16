Some films you watch to escape reality; others you watch to feel something real. If you’re looking for sad movies to watch, these five belong to the second kind. They hold space for grief, memory, and feelings that are hard to articulate. Read on to step into their worlds!

Sad Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Cry

1. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Jess is a lonely boy in rural Virginia who feels out of place at home and at school. When his new neighbour Leslie, an imaginative girl who is just as much an outsider, befriends him, the two invent Terabithia, a secret kingdom in the woods across a creek. It begins as a refuge from bullies and family troubles, then becomes a place where both children grow braver.

Where to watch: YouTube

2. Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

A college professor, Parker, finds a lost Akita puppy at a train station and reluctantly takes him home. Over time, they become inseparable, and the dog, Hachi, walks Parker to the station each morning and returns every evening to meet his train. When Parker dies suddenly at work, Hachi doesn’t understand why he never comes home, and he keeps returning to the platform at the same hour, day after day, for years. The story is adapted from the real Hachikō of Japan.

Where to watch: YouTube

3. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Lee Chandler is a quiet handyman in Boston when news arrives that his brother Joe has died. Lee must return to his hometown to arrange the funeral, and he learns that Joe has named him guardian of his teenage son, Patrick. Staying would mean facing the town where Lee’s life fell apart, and flashbacks gradually reveal the tragedy that drove him away.

Where to watch: YouTube

4. The Farewell (2019)

Billi, a young Chinese American writer in New York, learns that her grandmother, Nai Nai, has only a few months left to live. Her family in China has decided not to tell Nai Nai about her diagnosis, to spare her the stress. To bring everyone home for a final gathering, they stage a rushed wedding for a cousin. The film is loosely based on director Lulu Wang’s own family story.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (rent)

5. Aftersun (2022)

Eleven-year-old Sophie spends a summer holiday at a Turkish resort with her father, Calum, who is about to turn thirty-one. Through sunburnt afternoons, pool games, and karaoke nights, it all looks like an ordinary, happy trip. Years later, an adult Sophie replays her old camcorder tapes and starts noticing what she missed as a child: her father’s silences, his private worries, and the effort it took him to seem fine.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (rent)

None of these films offers a tidy lesson, and that is why they linger. If you’re ready for a good cry, pick one from this list of sad movies to watch, settle in, and don’t forget the tissues.

Also read: Best Horror Series to Binge This October: 6 Chilling Picks!

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