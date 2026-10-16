Chiranjeevi Plans Multiplex in Visakhapatnam, Says Ganta Srinivas

Visakhapatnam is slowly becoming the melting pot for cinema in South India. With the inauguration of AAA Cinemas by Allu Arjun at Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam and speculation about AMB Cinemas by Mahesh Babu, which includes the city in his nationwide expansion plan, the city is gaining a lot of attention for cinema halls. Another name on this list is none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi, who plans to build a multiplex in Visakhapatnam.

Former minister Ganta Srinivas Rao, who has close ties with the Mega family, announced this plan during the pre-release of the film Garividi Lakshmi. He also urged directors to shoot in Vizag, which is popular for scenic destinations like beaches, Araku, the industrial port, hills, and more.

During his speech, Ganta Srinivas also shared exclusive information that Chiranjeevi is planning to build a multiplex in Visakhapatnam soon. Reports say the movie star is already constructing a huge IMAX multiplex screen, in collaboration with Asian Cinemas, at the Sudarshan theater near RTC Cross Roads in Hyderabad.

While there is no official confirmation that Chiranjeevi is building the multiplexes, discussions have started about Visakhapatnam being the centre of his plan.

Also read: GVMC elections: all set for receipt of nominations

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.