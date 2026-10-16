Ganja Smuggling: 140 Kg Seized, Two Held

In a joint operation, the EAGLE team and the Kasimkota police seized ganja in a huge quantity on the national highway on Thursday.

According to the police, the police and the EAGLE team, during a check, intercepted a container lorry and seized ganja weighing 140 kg. Two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

On noticing the police, the two tried to flee the place. They were chased and caught.

The ganja packets were kept in a secret cabin behind the driver’s seat.

In the preliminary investigation, it was known that the ganja was being smuggled from Odisha.

Of the two, one was a boy. The main accused, Hussain, was remanded.

Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha warned of stringent action against those indulging in ganja smuggling.

“Our aim is to make Anakapalle a ganja-free district. Those who are indulged in the ganja smuggling directly or indirectly will not be spared,” he said.

He appealed to the public to inform the police if they have information about the clandestine operation.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu