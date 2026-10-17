Mukka Sravani vs Varudu Kalyani: Vizag Mayor Battle Is Set

Putting an end to speculation, the TDP named Mukka Sravani, former corporator and daughter of party senior leader Mukka Mutyalanaidu, as its candidate for the prestigious Mayor post of Vizag.

The party announced the decision on Friday night after prolonged discussions with party leaders, as many are in the race for the key seat in North Andhra.

Hailing from the Kapu community, Sravani had served as the corporator of the 26th ward in the city.

Welcoming the party’s selection, several Kapu leaders in the city have vowed to work for Sravani’s victory.

Now, the battle lines are drawn for the ‘Greater’ war, with the main parties announcing their nominees, and Mukka Sravani is all set to cross swords with Varudu Kalyani of YSRCP.

Meanwhile, the nomination process is underway, and October 28 is the last date to file papers.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu