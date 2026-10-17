GVMC elections to Be Held Using Ballot System

All necessary arrangements have been made for the GVMC elections in a peaceful, free and fair manner, according to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

A total of 18,37,901 voters in 120 wards will exercise their franchise in 1,990 polling stations. The elections, this time, will be held in the ballot system. Each voter will have to cast two votes – one (pink colour) for Mayor and the other (white) for a corporator.

The nomination process began on Friday in all 120 wards.

Nominations will be accepted till Sunday.

The election code is being implemented strictly, according to the commissioner.

The Commissioner advised that the officers and staff assigned to election duties should be fully aware of their task and act responsibly following the election guidelines. He said that the relevant departments should work in coordination so that no difficulties arise in the election process.

He said that in addition to providing the necessary information regarding the conduct of elections to the public from time to time, all steps were being taken to ensure that the election process runs smoothly.

In case of any violation of the model code, the GVMC control room number 1800 4250 0009 can be contacted to provide information.