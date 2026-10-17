Over 390 Candidates File GVMC Nomination Papers on Day 2

Being Saptami, considered an auspicious day, Saturday saw hectic activity at nomination centres within the GVMC limits, with contesting candidates lining up to file their papers.

Several contestants were seen heading to the nomination centres in rallies after visiting temples in their respective wards.

According to District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, as many as seven candidates filed GVMC nomination papers for the Mayor’s post, while over 390 candidates filed papers for corporator posts.

Sunday is the last date for receiving nominations, while scrutiny will take place on October 19. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 21.

The main parties released their lists of candidates for almost all wards in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, a notification for the Deputy Mayor election will be issued on November 1, and the first council meeting will be held on November 5 or 6, according to the Collector.