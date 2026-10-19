Mayor post: 29 Candidates File Nominations in Vizag

As many as 29 candidates filed nominations for the mayor post after the end of the last date on Sunday (October 18). A clear picture will emerge on the number of candidates in the fray after the withdrawal of papers.

While Mukka Sravani of TDP filed a nomination on Sunday, Varudu Kalyani (YSRCP) submitted two sets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Keertana from BSP, six candidates on behalf of Congress, seven from other parties and some independents were among those who filed nominations in the scheduled three days.

Meanwhile, 1,672 candidates submitted their nominations in 120 wards of the GVMC, which are going to polls on October 28.

The breakup of nominations filed zone-wise is Bhimili (48), Madhurawada (83), East (164), South (249), North (273), West (186), Gajuwaka (407), Aganampudi (101), Anakapalle (38), and Pendurthi (123).

However, uncertainty prevails in several wards in the ruling Alliance parties with regard to seat-sharing. As no final decision has been taken on the candidature, all aspirants filed papers with a hope of getting the high command nod.

Also read: GVMC polls: Over 390 file papers on second day

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu