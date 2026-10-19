Andhra University centenary Celebrated in North America

With the participation of about 300 alumni and their families, the centenary of Andhra University was celebrated by the Andhra University Alumni Association of North America (AUAANA) at Royal Albert’s Palace, Fords, New Jersey, USA.

Nori Dattatreyudu, renowned medical professional and Padma Bhushan awardee, who attended the celebrations as the chief guest, recalled the days when he was an undergraduate science student at Andhra University and shared his experiences and how they reflected on his education at the university, laying a strong foundation for his subsequent medical education, professional accomplishments and research career.

University Vice-Chancellor G.P. Raja Sekhar outlined the major developmental initiatives, institutional achievements and projects launched during the university’s centenary celebrations. He highlighted Andhra University’s vision for its next phase of development, emphasising the strengthening of academic programmes, research and innovation, international collaborations and institutional infrastructure. He stressed the vital role of the global alumni community in taking forward the university through mentoring, teaching, collaborative research, innovation, entrepreneurship and endowments.

The Vice-Chancellor explained the university’s endowment policy and the opportunities available for alumni to contribute to its long-term development. He encouraged structured alumni support for scholarships, academic programmes, research activities, faculty development and other institutional priorities. He also interacted with participants and exchanged ideas on strengthening the partnership between Andhra University and its alumni community in North America.

The programme featured panel discussions and presentations of alumni success stories, showcasing the professional achievements and contributions of Andhra University graduates in the United States over the past six decades.