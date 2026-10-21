Vizag Mayor GVMC Polls: 8 of 29 Mayoral Nominations Rejected

Eight of the 29 nominations filed for the mayor post in Vizag have been rejected on various grounds. For the corporator posts, 31 nominations have been rejected. After scrutiny, 1,641 candidates are in the fray across 120 GVMC wards, with polls on October 8.

Visakha West has seen the most rejections, with 10 nominations rejected, followed by Gajuwaka (8), Visakha North and Bhimili (5 each), Visakha East (4), and Visakha South and Pendurthi (2 each).

Today (October 21) is the last date to withdraw nominations, and dummy candidates in parties like TDP, YSRCP and Congress may withdraw from the race.

Meanwhile, the alliance partners shared seats in Visakhapatnam. TDP got the lion’s share with 80 of 120 wards, while JSP and BJP candidates will contest 29 and 11 seats, respectively.

The BJP will contest wards 12, 39, 53, 54, 57, 58, 81, 88, 97, 111, and 119.

Also read: Chiranjeevi Plans Multiplex in Visakhapatnam, Says Ganta Srinivas

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