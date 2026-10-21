October in Vizag feels strangely romantic and lazy beyond measure. At a time like this, it is only appropriate to indulge in some self-care. And by self-care, we don’t mean you need to take up exercising, journaling, or practising mindfulness. Sometimes, self-care simply means curling up in a cosy corner and getting lost in a story that makes you feel a little more alive. Our list of movie recommendations may sound familiar, but that’s the charm of seasons: they return, and we love them anyway!

Make Your Watchlist Feel Like Vizag in October

1. Eat Pray Love (2010)

Who hasn’t fantasised about leaving everything behind and starting afresh? And who better to take us along for the ride than Julia Roberts? Following a divorce, Elizabeth sets out on a journey hoping to rediscover herself. Along the way, she explores good food, spirituality, and the freedom of being on her own. The film is a gentle reminder to reflect and to make room for the person you are becoming.

Where to watch: Sony LIV or Amazon Prime Video

2. Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

After a devastating divorce leaves her struggling with writer’s block, Frances Mayes takes an impulsive trip to Tuscany, Italy. What begins as an attempt to escape her circumstances turns into an unexpected adventure when she buys a villa. As she settles into her new surroundings, she builds friendships, finds moments of joy in the everyday, and slowly pieces her life back together.

Where to watch: Apple TV

3. Atonement (2007)

Set against the backdrop of pre-war England and the Second World War, the film follows Cecilia and Robbie, whose lives are altered by a misunderstanding fuelled by jealousy and a false accusation. With its exquisite cinematography, haunting score, and storytelling that gradually reveals the truth, Atonement is as visually captivating as it is emotionally devastating.

Where to watch: JioHotstar or Amazon Prime Video (rent)

4. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Set in the Italian countryside during the summer of 1983, the film follows 17-year-old Elio as he develops an intense romantic connection with Oliver, a 24-year-old American student staying with his family. While its age-gap dynamic has drawn criticism, the film remains a notable coming-of-age drama about the intensity of first love and the bittersweet process of growing up.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (rent)

5. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, this Yash Chopra classic follows Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, a young Pakistani woman whose lives become intertwined during an unexpected encounter. Their love story unfolds across borders, cultural differences, and years of separation, becoming a testament to patience and devotion.

Where to watch: Netflix or YouTube

As winter gradually settles in, give yourself permission to slow down and watch something that moves you. As the season slips away, you may want to build a watchlist you can return to whenever you miss the mellow warmth of October in Vizag.

Also read: Sad Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Cry

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.