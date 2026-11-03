Vizag has been cloudy and gloomy of late, thanks to the cyclones, so here are some songs across languages to get you through the weather and the modern-day tribulations of hustling to work when all you want is to sip hot cocoa under your weighted blanket.

Yo! Recommends: 12 Songs To Get You Through The Gloomy Weather In Vizag

1. Avunana – Leader

Who doesn’t love watching Rana Daggubati in his debut film, especially with Ritu Varma being just as charming? This song captures the cosy atmosphere of simple things blossoming into young love.

2. Telusa Manasa – Criminal

For those who have been searching for soul in today’s music after losing themselves in the ecstasy of 1990s Tollywood hits, we bring you Telusa Manasa. Everyone on screen is as mesmerising as the song’s lyrics.

3. El Perdedor – Enrique Iglesias

All the 90s girlies and guys who swooned over Enrique Iglesias in his prime know how romantic his songs can be. This one is slow and nostalgic, with all the makings of a Latin pop ballad that will leave you weak at the knees even after all these years.

4. Video Games – Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey captures a mysterious vibe effortlessly, and with a little yearning and declarations of love that reach the depths of nostalgia, you get this track. It wasn’t birthed; it was created.

5. Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton

If you believe in forever and the slow descent into old-age love, this track is for you. Modern dating might blur our expectations, but at the end of the day, everyone looks for a love as enduring as this song.

6. Jadu Hai Nasha Hai – Jism

Bollywood had some sensual songs back then that played non-stop on our television sets, and we’re reintroducing one of those hits. If you haven’t already listened to this track on repeat, chances are you will now.

7. Uyire Uyire – Bombay

No one composes yearning songs quite like AR Rahman, and few actors have brought his compositions to life quite like Arvind Swamy. Listen to this track if you feel like missing a non-existent love interest who would run through the fields for you, in either the Tamil or Telugu version, whichever you prefer.

8. Venmathiye – Minnale

Here is another banger from the early 2000s, courtesy of Harris Jayaraj. The Telugu version features in Cheli, so we leave it to you to decide which one to pick for maximum pining.

9. The Downtown Lights – The Blue Nile

For the avoidants who feel love and emotions just as much as anyone else, here’s a track you could probably make your anthem. It perfectly captures the atmosphere of sad people, sad streets and the inevitable, or perhaps avoidable, loneliness of human existence. Alas, if only people could communicate how they feel.

10. Nee Partha Parvaikkoru Nandri – Hey Ram

If greatness could be defined through songs, this would be one of those masterpieces, and it makes us wonder just how beautiful human creation can be when love for art becomes its driving force. Written by Kamal Haasan, composed by Ilaiyaraaja and sung by Asha Bhosle and Hariharan, this track deserves a place on your playlist, and its translated lyrics are well worth a read too.

11. En Iniya Pon Nilave – Moodu Pani

Comparing your beloved to the moon and nature is as timeless as it gets. And since we’re on the subject of classics, our list would be incomplete without a few more Ilaiyaraaja tracks, so give this one a listen when you’re in the mood to get into your feelings.

12. Cold/Mess – Prateek Kuhad

If modern dating and toxic relationships had a soundtrack, this would be it. Prateek Kuhad masterfully weaves a tale of promises that seem to reveal the ending right from the beginning, yet we fall for it and go through heartbreak all over again each time the song starts.

Whether you’re navigating gloomy roads on your way to work, watching the clouds from your window or simply longing for a little romance, let these songs keep you company. After all, if the weather in Vizag has decided to be cloudy, we might as well have a soundtrack to go with it.

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